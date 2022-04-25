Win Stuff
MHP conducts safety checkpoints for F.O.C.U.S campaign

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers in the Pine Belt may see more Mississippi State Troopers over the next few days, in an effort to cut down on fatal accidents.

These checkpoints will be along Highways 84 and 42 to encourage driver safety for the highway patrol’s F.O.C.U.S campaign.

“Troopers have a license checkpoint set up and this is part of the Mississippi Highway patrol focus campaign,” said MHP J Troop region Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows. “What this stands for is Fewer Occupant Crashes Utilizing Safety.”

“We will have various checkpoints set up through the J Troop region, checking for seatbelt usage and impaired driving, and we will also be running details, looking for speeders and distracted driving.”

Troopers will also focus on drivers who fail to move over when emergency vehicles are parked on the side of the road.

“We are trying to detour serious accidents and fatal crashes,” said Shows. “We have seen an increase in these numbers in recent months in this area so that’s what we are here for, trying to detour distracted driving that causes these accidents to happen.”

According to Shows, drivers who fail to practice these safety measures will receive a citation.

“Keep that phone down, wear that seat belt, watch that speedometer and just be as safe as you can,” said Shows. “We all want everyone to be safe and get back to our loved ones at the end of the day. That’s what we are here for.

These checkpoints will be conducted from Monday to Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

