Laurel man arrested on child enticement charge in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested in Jones County Sunday on an enticement of a child charge.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 57-year-old Daniel Jenkins, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child for sexual purposes.

JCSD says Jenkins contacted an online group called Predator Poachers, who were posing as a 10-year-old girl on the Instagram social media platform, in December 2021.

Throughout the conversation, according to the sheriff’s department, Jenkins reportedly sent sexual messages to the person he believed was a 10-year-old girl, stating his intentions during the conversation, including sharing his home address.

“Enticement of a child for sexual purposes is just a horrible crime,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter is the lead investigator on this case and has obtained disturbing information from the group Predator Poachers on Daniel Jenkins’ online social media communications.”

“This past week, he wanted to meet up with her, wanted her to come over to his house,” said JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter. “So, when he sent his address, these three individuals were the ones that showed up at the house. They contacted us... When I arrived, they were able to provide the evidence right there of the conversation between the two... and he was taken into custody without incident.”

Jenkins is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. He had his initial appearance in court on Monday where his bond was set at $22,000.

“We will be seeking to determine if any other cases of enticement of a child can be tied to Daniel Jenkins,” said Berlin.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

