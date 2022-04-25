Win Stuff
Forrest County starts poll workers training class

The county is getting ready for the upcoming elections this June
Poll workers are one of the most important jobs on any election day.
By Mia Monet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT
Training is underway now in Forrest County for the upcoming June 7 congressional primary election.

Lakeylah White is a member of the Forrest County Democratic party. She helped organize the poll workers’ training that was held Monday morning.

“So, today is our first day of training, we are training poll workers for our upcoming primary election, and it’s going to be on June the seventh and today is our first day of training. We’ll be having training for the next few days here,” said White.

HC Johnson is the head trainer over the poll workers. He says this year’s training sessions are going to be different because they have new voting machines.

“They are wonderful, it’s a little different than what we’ve had in the past,” said Johnson. “Because we had the TXX Touchstone in the past, and we’ve kind of gotten away from those this time and this seems to be simpler.”

White says it’s always a challenge finding people to work the polls.

“It is so many precincts, I believe it’s 33 precincts, and each one we have about 6 or 7 positions, so, yeah, it’s difficult,” said says White. “It’s a lot of positions that we need to fill, and we have done an excellent job. We have a committee that’s been working on this for the last few months.”

They only have a few more spots to fill for the poll workers, however, finding the right people is not their only concern.

“We need voters more than anything else,” said White. “We can’t have people being complacent, at this time in our lives we need people to step up to the mat.”

If you are interested in being a paid poll worker, it’s not too late.

You can contact your county’s circuit clerk and election commission for more informaiton.

