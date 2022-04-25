Win Stuff
Firefighters work to contain mobile home fire in Sharon community

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Jones County worked to put out a mobile home fire early Monday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire call shortly after 4 a.m.

Bumgardner said firefighters found a single-wide mobile home consumed by fire when the first responding unit arrived.

After an offensive fire attack, the firemen were able to control the fire, but the home took major damage.

One of the home’s residents, Ms. Durana Ducksworth, said no one was home when the fire happened. She lives at the home along with two other adults, according to Bumgardner.

No injuries were reported.

Bumgardner said the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was also on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

