Farm to Table: Teriyaki beef skillet

Ingredients:

1 pound extra-lean ground beef (90% lean used in the video)

1 cup finely diced onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger or about 1/4 teaspoon dried ground ginger

3/4 cup thick teriyaki sauce

Optional garnish: Sliced green onion toasted sesame seeds

For serving: Rice tortillas or lettuce wraps

Directions:

In a large skillet, preheat one teaspoon of sesame seed oil over medium heat for about one minute. The sesame oil adds great flavor to the dish, but if you don’t have any, you can substitute another oil.

Add beef, onion, garlic and ginger to the skillet. Cook, breaking up the meat as you stir until the beef is no longer pink, and the onion is tender (about five minutes). Drain and return meat to skillet.

Stir teriyaki sauce into the beef mixture. Bring to a low simmer and cook for an additional three-to-five minutes, just until the sauce thickens slightly.

Serve over rice, in tortillas, or in a lettuce wrap.

