Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Common virus may be linked to mystery liver disease outbreak

This 1981 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
This 1981 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a group of adenovirus virions.(CDC via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British health officials investigating the cause of a spike in acute hepatitis, or liver inflammation, among children said there is increasing evidence that it is linked to a common virus.

The U.K. Health Security Agency has recorded 111 cases of unexplained hepatitis in children under 10 since January. Ten of the children needed liver transplants. The U.N. health agency said it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin,” and that one death had been reported.

While it isn’t clear what’s causing the illnesses, a leading suspect is adenovirus, which was detected in 75% of the confirmed cases tested, the U.K. agency said in statement Monday.

Adenovirus, a common group of viruses, is now circulating in children at higher than average levels after dropping to unusually low levels during the pandemic. One avenue of inquiry being explored is that the outbreak may be linked to a surge in common viral infections after COVID-19 restrictions were phased out. Children who weren’t exposed to adenovirus over the last two years may now be getting hit harder when they are exposed to the viruses.

“Information gathered through our investigations increasingly suggests that this rise in sudden onset hepatitis in children is linked to adenovirus infection,’’ said Dr. Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at UKHSA. “However, we are thoroughly investigating other potential causes.”

Chand presented the British data Monday during an emergency session of the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Lisbon.

The usual viruses that cause infectious liver inflammation -- hepatitis A to E -- weren’t detected in any of the 111 cases being investigated in the U.K. The victims suffered symptoms such as jaundice, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

The liver processes nutrients, filters the blood and fights infections. Hepatitis can be life-threatening if left untreated.

There are dozens of adenoviruses, many associated with cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat and pink eye.

U.S. authorities said earlier this month that they were investigating a cluster of otherwise unexplained hepatitis cases diagnosed in nine Alabama children who also tested positive for adenovirus. Officials there are exploring a link to one particular version — adenovirus 41 — that’s normally associated with gut inflammation.

U.K. public health officials have ruled out any links to COVID-19 vaccines, saying none of the affected children was vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenkins, 57, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he waits...
Laurel man arrested on child enticement charge in Jones County
These checkpoints will be conducted from Monday to Tuesday.
MHP conducts safety checkpoints for F.O.C.U.S campaign
At the heart of the swindle were expensive, compounded pain creams that were often medically...
Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office made 21 arrests this weekend.
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 21 over the weekend in conjunction with 420 Blitz
Moore Funeral Chapel in Purvis burned down early Saturday morning.
Purvis funeral home lost in Saturday morning fire

Latest News

Scott McRaney was appointed as the new District One school board member for Covington County...
New Covington County School Board member appointed
The City of Petal held its second town hall meeting Tuesday evening.
Petal holds second town hall meeting
Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
A survey finds half of U.S. parents are financially supporting their adult children.
Half of US parents financially support their adult children, survey finds
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio