‘Built For Greatness’ Day at Hattiesburg High School

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling all Hattiesburg High School alumni!

This week, you’ll have a chance to revisit your alma mater.

The school is hosting its first-ever ‘Built For Greatness’ Day this Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Principal Dr. Victor Hubbert says this is a day to showcase the school and all of its programs offered.

There will be a performance by the band and the cheerleaders. You can also get a chance to tour the campus and see the improvements that have been done over the years.

Hubbert says he wants alumni, parents and even community members to attend.

“We also are reaching across the bridge and joining with our community and with our alumni to say hey, come back to Hattiesburg High school, we need your help. To continue to push our students to success so that they too can be great,” said Hubbert.

If you’d like to register to attend, go to the school’s Facebook page.

You are invited to the campus for our "Built for Greatness Day" on April 29, 2022. Please, use the QR code or link to... Posted by Hattiesburg High School on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

