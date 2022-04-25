Arnold Line Water Association issues boil water notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued by the Arnold Line Water Association in Hattiesburg.

Customers living in the Trace Subdivision are expected to be affected.

It is expected to affect approximately 400 customers in total.

The notice was issued after a water line break was discovered.

The water association said it will issue an all-clear once the test comes back in.

