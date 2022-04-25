Win Stuff
Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer, resulting in hospitalization, police say

Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
By WBRC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An employee at an Arby’s in Alabama was arrested after police said she threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru Saturday.

Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the Arby’s employee “just snapped” when the interaction with a customer escalated.

Authorities responded to calls of an altercation between an employee and a customer. Police said the employee threw grease on the customer in the drive thru.

Yarbrough said the victim, a female customer in her early 30s, was in her car and had two children with her at the time.

The woman has secondary burns on a large portion of her body and is recovering at an area hospital, according to Yarbrough.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Shea Denise Peoples for first-degree assault. She was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

An Arby’s spokesperson said in a statement, “The actions of the former employee in Hueytown, AL, were reprehensible. We immediately terminated the offender, and we are cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation. Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery.”

Yarbrough stressed investigators are still working the case, but justice is a long way away.

“We are still collecting evidence. We have requested the video footage from Arby’s. We except to get that. We will have a district court hearing, then we will have circuit after that, between the two will come grand jury, then circuit court and depending on how backed up the court system is that could take eight months, that could take two years. We don’t know,” Yarbrough said.

Ryan Canon with Morris Bart confirmed the firm is representing the victim in the case. Canon said they filed a lawsuit in Jefferson County.

“We’re shocked by what happened and the outrageous conduct of Arby’s and the manager and employee. It’s certainly unfortunate,” Canon said.

Canon says they are now trying to get to the bottom of what happened in the drive thru. He tells us the victim will need additional medical treatment.

“We want to make sure and get the full story and hold those responsible for what happened responsible and to get full justice in this situation,” he said.

