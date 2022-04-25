04/25 Ryan’s “Cloudy Start” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Misty, somewhat foggy conditions lingered through the weekend, and will greet us again today as we await the front. It won’t arrive until later this afternoon though, and even then it isn’t looking concerning in terms of severe weather, but a few rumbles of thunder are certainly possible. Active weather should arrive at ~4 PM at the earliest, and is likely to fall apart quickly, fizzling out before midnight. We’ll keep these damp, cloudy conditions through the night and into Tuesday morning, but just a shower or two. By lunchtime tomorrow even those will be gone and the skies will begin clearing rapidly. We’ll be fairly clear by sunset, and completely sunny through the middle of the week. It won’t be until the weekend that any rain chances return as a few showers are possible Sunday morning.

Overall, another extended period of sunny, dry weather is moving in for most of this week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.