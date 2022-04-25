Win Stuff
04/25 Ryan’s “Cloudy Start” Monday Morning Forecast

Starting off cloudy with at least a few T-storms, but another period is setting up.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Misty, somewhat foggy conditions lingered through the weekend, and will greet us again today as we await the front. It won’t arrive until later this afternoon though, and even then it isn’t looking concerning in terms of severe weather, but a few rumbles of thunder are certainly possible. Active weather should arrive at ~4 PM at the earliest, and is likely to fall apart quickly, fizzling out before midnight. We’ll keep these damp, cloudy conditions through the night and into Tuesday morning, but just a shower or two. By lunchtime tomorrow even those will be gone and the skies will begin clearing rapidly. We’ll be fairly clear by sunset, and completely sunny through the middle of the week. It won’t be until the weekend that any rain chances return as a few showers are possible Sunday morning.

Overall, another extended period of sunny, dry weather is moving in for most of this week.

