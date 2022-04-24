Win Stuff
Repaving of Laurel’s Central Ave. to begin Monday

Sidewalk and road projects are proceeding forward in Laurel.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction work along Central Avenue in Laurel should enter a new phase next week.

Susan Ladd, executive director of Laurel Main Street, says if weather permits, paving of that downtown street could begin on Monday.

This comes after months of sidewalk improvements and other work along Central Avenue.

“The benefit is not just going to be how it’s going to look, but how you’re going to be able to get from place to place,” Ladd said. “It is no longer going to be a jungle gym. It’s no longer going to be a hassle.

“Just to have those stores (on Central Avenue) have a beautiful entry that we have kept from them for so long, just due to construction, it’s just the rainbow at the end of the tunnel and we’re very excited.”

The Central Avenue roundabout project began last April.

