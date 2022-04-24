Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Art Council swings into spring

The Hattiesburg Arts Council welcomed spring Saturday with some swing dancing.
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People put on their dancing shoes and cut a rug at the “Swing into Spring” event, hosted Saturday by the Hattiesburg Arts Council.

This fundraising event brought out Hattiesburg residents for a night of music, food and dancing.

“We figured what better way to bring the spring in than with a little bit of swing dancing,” said Alehandro Wooten, executive director of Hattiesburg Arts Council.

Wooten said that the money raised at this event will go back to the Arts Council and help fund other events, educational and artistic.

The live music was performed by the Southern Miss Jazz Band, performing pieces from the 1920s and 1940s.

