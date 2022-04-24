Crawfish celebrated at festivals in Laurel, Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel and Hattiesburg hosted festivals Saturday celebrating crawfish.

In Laurel, thousands of people visited the West Oak and Front streets areas for Community Bank’s downtown “Crawfest.”

It was a competitive event, featuring three dozen teams.

It also had live music.

The festival was co-hosted by Sertoma of Laurel and Laurel Main Street.

“It’s fun being with the kids and the family and we’re seeing a lot of friends out here,” said Patrick Windham, one of the people attending “Crawfest.”

“It’s very great, it’s amazing, (The crawfish,) they’re very good,” said Shakeria Wilson, another festival visitor.

A panel of judges chose the team from Lori Hearn State Farm Insurance as the winner in the “Crawfest” festival.

The People’s Choice award went to the team from the Kiwanis Club.

Meanwhile in Hattiesburg, thousands of more people visited Walthall Park for the annual “Downtown Crawfish Jam.”

It had all-you-could-eat-crawfish and lots of live music.

“I’m absolutely impressed, the atmosphere, the food, the beer, it makes for quite a mix,” said David Leiva, a “Downtown Crawfish Jam” attendee.

The jam is a major fundraiser for the the Historic Hattiesburg Neighborhood Association.

