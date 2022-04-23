West Lamar ‘boil-water’ notice lifted

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A ‘boil-water’ notice issued Friday for the West Lamar Water Association was lifted Saturday.

The notice affected about 150 customers along West Fourth Street, from Hatten Road to Lake Thoreau Road.

The notice also included meters on Lake Thoreau Road, Romar Place, Jubilee Point, Spencer Cove, Whistlers Way and Cottoncreek and Stonegate drives.

The association was notified that all samples taken were approved.

