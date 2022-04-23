Win Stuff
West Lamar ‘boil-water’ notice lifted

"Boil-water' notice lifted for about 150 customers of West Lamar Water Association.
(Associated Press Graphic)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A ‘boil-water’ notice issued Friday for the West Lamar Water Association was lifted Saturday.

The notice affected about 150 customers along West Fourth Street, from Hatten Road to Lake Thoreau Road.

The notice also included meters on Lake Thoreau Road, Romar Place, Jubilee Point, Spencer Cove, Whistlers Way and Cottoncreek and Stonegate drives.

The association was notified that all samples taken were approved.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall fans 13 in USM’s 1-0 win over Rice
