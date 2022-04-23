Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Want to get paid $10K to eat tacos? You could be the next ‘Chief Taco Officer’

A Texas-based food delivery service is offering the role of a Chief Taco Officer.
A Texas-based food delivery service is offering the role of a Chief Taco Officer.(Joshua Resnick via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Texas-based food delivery service is offering taco fans a job to find some of the best street tacos in the state.

Favor, a food delivery service, is hiring someone to be its “Chief Taco Officer.”

According to the company, the new CTO will travel across the Lone Star State to discover and review select tacos.

Favor’s job listing reports it will pay $10,000 for the role with dates listed for June and July. The person who gets the job will get free food, accommodations, transportation and free delivery for a year.

Those interested in applying do have to be a Texas resident. The application process also includes creating and sharing a short video on why you should be selected along with completing an online form.

There is no catch with the job offer, according to Favor. The company said it wants to find the best delivery tacos in Texas with a little help.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and a passenger received injuries from the crash and were transported to an area...
Escaped Louisiana inmate crashes off I-59 after 15-mile chase
William Ward, 41, Hattiesburg, was picked up Thursday morning on a Forrest County Justice Court...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 charges stemming from building renovation
According to the Collins Police Department, the accident took place at the intersection of U.S....
Investigation underway after woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Collins
Kayla Cooper, 22, was murdered on Easter Sunday, leaving behind three children under the age of...
Family grieving loss of young Wiggins mother killed on Easter Sunday
If anyone has information on the identity of the shooter, call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones...
Teenager injured, suspect at large after overnight shooting in Jones County

Latest News

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
Town Square Park stage dedicated to father of ‘Live at Five’ founder
Town Square Park stage dedication
The City of Hattiesburg Downtown Association dedicates the stage to John I. Marshall.
Town Square Park stage dedicated to father of ‘Live at Five’ founder