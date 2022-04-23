Win Stuff
Town Square Park stage dedicated to father of ‘Live at Five’ founder

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker took the stage and dedicated it to John I. Marshall, who gave the idea of Live at Five to his daughter Sarah Newton.
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than a decade of Live at Five concerts, the stage at Town Square Park has been dedicated in honor of a man who helped inspire the concert series.

“He’s the one that gave me the idea to start this event back in 2008,” said Newton. “He’d given me the idea before that, but then he passed away in 2007. So, when I became the president of the Downtown Association in 2008, I decided to go ahead and give it a try just to honor his legacy.”

“Brad and Sarah Newton took risks in our city in our downtown when nobody else would,” said Barker. “To have this stage named after the person, her father, who started this whole thing is very special and it creates that continuity and that connection to our city that I think we need.”

What started with a few hundred people listening to music in a park has become a premier event in Hattiesburg, setting it apart from neighboring cities.

“Every year, It just gets better,” said Barker. “We’re just so grateful to the Newtons and grateful to Mr. Marshall, who had the idea.”

Newton, Marshall’s widow, Carol, and the entire Marshall family were present to receive the recognition.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

