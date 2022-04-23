Win Stuff
Showers possible early next week in the Pine Belt

The skies are expected to be cloudy in patches in the early part of next week around the Pine Belt.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

Overnight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower-60s.

On Sunday, you can expect a 20 percent chance of a shower or two. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Increasing clouds are forecast for Sunday night, with lows in the lower-60s.

As we head into Monday, look for a 40 percent chance for showers mainly in the afternoon. with highs in the mid-80s.

By Monday night there will a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with lows in the lower-60s.

For Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms will be likely, with highs in the mid-70s. The chance of rain is 60 percent. For Tuesday night. look for clearing skies with lows in the upper-40s.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday through Friday.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper-70s and lows in the upper-40s.

For Thursday, look for highs in the lower-80s and lows in the mi- 50s.

Look for highs in the upper-80s on Friday and lows in the lower-60s.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday, with highs in the upper-80s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

