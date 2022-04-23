Showers possible early next week in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

Overnight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower-60s.

On Sunday, you can expect a 20 percent chance of a shower or two. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Increasing clouds are forecast for Sunday night, with lows in the lower-60s.

As we head into Monday, look for a 40 percent chance for showers mainly in the afternoon. with highs in the mid-80s.

By Monday night there will a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with lows in the lower-60s.

For Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms will be likely, with highs in the mid-70s. The chance of rain is 60 percent. For Tuesday night. look for clearing skies with lows in the upper-40s.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday through Friday.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper-70s and lows in the upper-40s.

For Thursday, look for highs in the lower-80s and lows in the mi- 50s.

Look for highs in the upper-80s on Friday and lows in the lower-60s.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday, with highs in the upper-80s.

