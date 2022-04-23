Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

MBI issues Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Scott County child

(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 7-year-old Scott County child.

Serinity Pedro is described as a Black/Hispanic female around three feet, 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and sandy hair.

Authorities believe Pedro is accompanied by 32-year-old Tiona Williams, who is described as a Black female around five feet, four inches tall, with dark hair.

32-year-old Tiona Williams
32-year-old Tiona Williams(MBI)

They were last seen on April 21 around 5:30 p.m. in Ringgold, Miss., driving in a 2012 grey/brown Chevrolet Malibu bearing MS license plate V1852.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Serinity Pedro or Tiona Williams, contact Scott County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 469-1511.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and a passenger received injuries from the crash and were transported to an area...
Escaped Louisiana inmate crashes off I-59 after 15-mile chase
William Ward, 41, Hattiesburg, was picked up Thursday morning on a Forrest County Justice Court...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 charges stemming from building renovation
According to the Collins Police Department, the accident took place at the intersection of U.S....
Investigation underway after woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Collins
If anyone has information on the identity of the shooter, call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones...
Teenager injured, suspect at large after overnight shooting in Jones County
Kayla Cooper, 22, was murdered on Easter Sunday, leaving behind three children under the age of...
Family grieving loss of young Wiggins mother killed on Easter Sunday

Latest News

Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall fans 13 in USM’s 1-0 win over Rice
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall fans 13 in USM's 1-0 win over Rice
The collision occurred in front of 136 Ovett Moselle Road and involved a Chevrolet pickup with...
5 injured in two-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.
Healthcare workers retention and recruitment: What the legislature funded and didn’t
Town Square Park stage dedicated to father of ‘Live at Five’ founder
Town Square Park stage dedication