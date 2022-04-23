Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

JPD: One dead and two injured after Mill Street shooting

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.(AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Mill Street and Amite Street.

According to police, Clinton Newsome was shot twice and found dead on Mill Street in front of the bus station.

Police also say that a second victim was also shot in the abdomen at the intersection.

A third person was also shot in the right arm at the intersection of Mill Street and Capitol Street.

After speaking with a witness, officers learned that the shooter and Newsome had a physical altercation at Farish Street Park.

During the altercation, Newsome took some crystal meth from the suspect.

The suspect caught up with the victims near the intersection of Amite and Mill and began firing multiple rounds with a shotgun.

There is no further information at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Collins Police Department, the accident took place at the intersection of U.S....
Investigation underway after woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Collins
The collision occurred in front of 136 Ovett Moselle Road and involved a Chevrolet pickup with...
5 injured in two-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.
If anyone has information on the identity of the shooter, call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones...
Teenager injured, suspect at large after overnight shooting in Jones County
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college
update on construction site
Progress update on new FedEx shipping facility

Latest News

Former Pearl River Community College Shemar Page standout tossed the 34th 'perfect game' in...
Ex-PRCC standout enters NCAA history book
"Boil-water' notice lifted for about 150 customers of West Lamar Water Association.
West Lamar ‘boil-water’ notice lifted
FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall fans 13 in USM’s 1-0 win over Rice