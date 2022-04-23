Ex-PRCC standout enters NCAA history book

From Pearl River Community College Sports Communications

GRAMBLING, La. (WDAM) - Grambling State University pitcher Shemar Page etched his name in the National Collegiate Athletic Association record books Friday.

The former Pearl River Community College standout from Raleigh logged just the 34th perfect game in NCAA baseball history, striking out 13 batters in a seven-inning, 16-0 win over Alcorn State University.

Page, a right-hander, faced the minimum 21 batters and did not allow a baserunner. Page needed just 84 pitches to accomplish the rare feat.

Coming into Friday’s game, Page ranked sixth in the NCAA with 98 strikeouts in 64 innings. He held a 2.67 ERA.

Page also carries a .347 batting average, with seven doubles, three triples, a home run and 18 RBIs.

Page pulled double duty as well during his days as a Wildcat,

During his two seasons in Poplarville, Page posted a 2.75 ERA in 137 1/3 innings pitched with 166 strikeouts and 47 walks. He also carried a career batting average of .310 with 46 RBIs, 59 runs, eight homers, 19 doubles and two triples.

