5 injured in two-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle head-on collision sent five individuals to the hospital Friday just before 8 p.m.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, the collision occurred in front of 136 Ovett Moselle Road and involved a Chevrolet pickup with three occupants and a Ford Mustang with two occupants.

Bumgardner said all five people involved suffered mild to moderate injuries.

EMServ Ambulance Service transported the five to the emergency department.

The vehicles sustained major damage.

Moselle, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene.

The road was blocked for about an hour, so that crews could get the area cleared and safe for travel.

