Work to begin Monday on Mississippi 42

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s backdoor is about to be spruced up over the next couple of months.

Starting Monday, crews from Walters Construction Co., Inc., will begin work on a $1.19 million overlay project on Old Highway 42.

The project, running east from U.S. 49 north to Bouie Street near the Main Street entrance into Petal, includes milling the current road and putting down a new layer of asphalt.

Depending on weather conditions, the project is expected to take about two months.

Traffic will continue to flow during the construction period, but some rolling closures will be necessary. Travel delays throughout the construction zone should be expected until the project is complete.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate paths when possible.

The project will be paid for by funds generated through the 2018 Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act, which takes a sliver of sales taxes charged in two areas: out-of-state sales and the internet.

The money, earmarked specifically for infrastructure projects, then is returned every other year to local governments.

In 2020-21, the City of Hattiesburg used its first fund diversion to help pay for paving Weathersby Road.

