Work to begin Monday on Mississippi 42

A repaving project on Mississippi 42 is expected to take about two months to complete
A repaving project on Mississippi 42 is expected to take about two months to complete
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
From City of Hattiesburg Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s backdoor is about to be spruced up over the next couple of months.

Starting Monday, crews from Walters Construction Co., Inc., will begin work on a $1.19 million overlay project on Old Highway 42.

The project, running east from U.S. 49 north to Bouie Street near the Main Street entrance into Petal, includes milling the current road and putting down a new layer of asphalt.

Depending on weather conditions, the project is expected to take about two months.

Traffic will continue to flow during the construction period, but some rolling closures will be necessary. Travel delays throughout the construction zone should be expected until the project is complete.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate paths when possible.

The project will be paid for by funds generated through the 2018 Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act, which takes a sliver of sales taxes charged in two areas: out-of-state sales and the internet.

The money, earmarked specifically for infrastructure projects, then is returned every other year to local governments.

In 2020-21, the City of Hattiesburg used its first fund diversion to help pay for paving Weathersby Road.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Pearl River Central High School lead teacher was presented the Milken Educator Award on Friday.
Pearl River Central High School lead teacher receives Milken Educator Award
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college
FGH, MORA celebrate National Donate Life Month
Progress update on new FedEx shipping facility
