West Lamar issues boil water notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Lamar Water Association has issued a “boil-water” notice Friday morning for about 150 households.

An emergency mainline repair led to the notice.

The “boil-water” notice affects customers on West Fourth Street, from Hatten Road to Lake Thoreau Road.

The notice also affects customers on Lake Thoreau Road, Whistlers Way, Romar Place, Jubilee Point, Spencer Cove and Stonegate and Cottoncreek drives.

The “boil-water” notice will remain in effect until sample tests are clear.

