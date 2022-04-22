Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

West Lamar issues boil water notice

West Lamar Water Association issued a 'boil-water' notice Friday morning affecting about 150...
West Lamar Water Association issued a 'boil-water' notice Friday morning affecting about 150 customers.(Alabama Extension / MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Lamar Water Association has issued a “boil-water” notice Friday morning for about 150 households.

An emergency mainline repair led to the notice.

The “boil-water” notice affects customers on West Fourth Street, from Hatten Road to Lake Thoreau Road.

The notice also affects customers on Lake Thoreau Road, Whistlers Way, Romar Place, Jubilee Point, Spencer Cove and Stonegate and Cottoncreek drives.

The “boil-water” notice will remain in effect until sample tests are clear.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The driver and a passenger received injuries from the crash and were transported to an area...
Escaped Louisiana inmate crashes off I-59 after 15-mile chase
William Ward, 41, Hattiesburg, was picked up Thursday morning on a Forrest County Justice Court...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 charges stemming from building renovation
Kayla Cooper, 22, was murdered on Easter Sunday, leaving behind three children under the age of...
Family grieving loss of young Wiggins mother killed on Easter Sunday
Change this caption before publishing
Disagreement over tin leads to a shooting in Perry County
MDHS Executive Director, Bob Anderson says New and Davis are not included in the first round of...
Nancy and Zach New plead guilty to federal charges in private school scheme

Latest News

If anyone has information on the identity of the shooter, call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones...
Teenager injured, suspect at large after overnight shooting in Jones County
A 27-year-old Hattiesburg man was taken into custody Thursday evening on various drug and...
Convicted felon arrested on weapon, drug charges
National Hockey League Hall of Famer Guy Lefleur passed away. He was 70.
Hockey great, Guy Lafleur, passes away
Smoke will be visible from Camp 8 Road and Boutwell Road.
U.S. Forest Service to handle prescribed burn in Wayne County