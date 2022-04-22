Walking for a cause with Brofest
On Thursday morning, members with Brofest devoted time to fundraising for Autism Speaks
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning, several people participated in a walk for a cause.
The organizers of Brofest, a week dedicated to community service, hosted a 5k walk for autism.
This is an annual event to raise money for a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities.
“So, this morning we’re going to donate money to Autism Speaks, which is our charity of choice today,” said LaToya Jackson, co-coordinator of the event.
The coordinator, Marcus Carr, says their goal is to give back to the community, especially Autism Speaks.
“We raised $500 to donate to them so, it’s awesome,” said Carr.
