Walking for a cause with Brofest

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning, several people participated in a walk for a cause.

The organizers of Brofest, a week dedicated to community service, hosted a 5k walk for autism.

This is an annual event to raise money for a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities.

“So, this morning we’re going to donate money to Autism Speaks, which is our charity of choice today,” said LaToya Jackson, co-coordinator of the event.

The coordinator, Marcus Carr, says their goal is to give back to the community, especially Autism Speaks.

“We raised $500 to donate to them so, it’s awesome,” said Carr.

