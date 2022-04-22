Win Stuff
USM social work professor says cases of domestic violence under-reported

By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The issue of domestic violence has been in the news in the Pine Belt this week, following the murder of a Columbia woman.

Columbia Police have charged Ellis John Peavy, 36, with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Patricia L. Peavy, 68.

Micheal Turner, a detective with the Columbia Police Department, said on Wednesday, “from what we’ve been told, this couple had a long history of domestic violence, a lot of people witnessed it, but we feel like a lot of people turned a blind eye to it.”

Meanwhile, an associate professor of social work at the University of Southern Mississippi wants victims of domestic violence to know they are not alone and there are resources available to help them.

Tamara Hurst says cases of domestic violence are often under-reported.

She says victims may be hesitant to make a report or may change their minds about reporting, but help is there for those who want to reach out.

“We do have good people who will help, the victim advocates who are out there,” Hurst said. “They could call the national hotline (1-800-799-SAFE) to get more information, again, people who are very non-judgemental and just listen to your position and help you move forward if that’s what you want to do.”

“You can, as family members, friends, neighbors, ask, go online, find out from the national hotline, ‘what can I do,’ ‘how can I best talk to this person,’ and listening and using those empathy skills and don’t judge, because they’re just coming to you asking to be heard.”

