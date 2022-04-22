Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

U.S. Forest Service to handle prescribed burn in Wayne County

Smoke will be visible from Camp 8 Road and Boutwell Road.
Smoke will be visible from Camp 8 Road and Boutwell Road.(U.S. Forest Service)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Forest Service, Chickasawhay Ranger District will operate a prescribed burn in Wayne County Friday.

According to forest service assistant fire management officer, Rodney Landrum, the burn will take place near Mulberry and will affect a 2,805-acre area.

The burn is expected to start at 10 a.m. Smoke will be visible from Camp 8 Road and Boutwell Road.

Landrum says the public should use caution in the area.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The driver and a passenger received injuries from the crash and were transported to an area...
Escaped Louisiana inmate crashes off I-59 after 15-mile chase
William Ward, 41, Hattiesburg, was picked up Thursday morning on a Forrest County Justice Court...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 charges stemming from building renovation
Kayla Cooper, 22, was murdered on Easter Sunday, leaving behind three children under the age of...
Family grieving loss of young Wiggins mother killed on Easter Sunday
Change this caption before publishing
Disagreement over tin leads to a shooting in Perry County
MDHS Executive Director, Bob Anderson says New and Davis are not included in the first round of...
Nancy and Zach New plead guilty to federal charges in private school scheme

Latest News

If anyone has information on the identity of the shooter, call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones...
Teenager injured, suspect at large after overnight shooting in Jones County
A 27-year-old Hattiesburg man was taken into custody Thursday evening on various drug and...
Convicted felon arrested on weapon, drug charges
National Hockey League Hall of Famer Guy Lefleur passed away. He was 70.
Hockey great, Guy Lafleur, passes away
West Lamar Water Association issued a 'boil-water' notice Friday morning affecting about 150...
West Lamar issues boil water notice