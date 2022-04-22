U.S. Forest Service to handle prescribed burn in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Forest Service, Chickasawhay Ranger District will operate a prescribed burn in Wayne County Friday.

According to forest service assistant fire management officer, Rodney Landrum, the burn will take place near Mulberry and will affect a 2,805-acre area.

The burn is expected to start at 10 a.m. Smoke will be visible from Camp 8 Road and Boutwell Road.

Landrum says the public should use caution in the area.

