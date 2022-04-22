UPDATE: Police continue investigation into Columbia woman’s death

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Police continue to investigate the murder of a woman from Columbia.

Patricia L. Peavy, 68, was found dead in her home on McNeese Street Tuesday morning.

Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly says an autopsy was performed on the Gulf Coast Thursday.

He says his department, however, is not releasing any results at this time.

Peavy’s husband, Ellis John Peavy, 36, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

His bond has been set at $1.5 million.

Investigators believe there was a history of domestic violence in the family.

