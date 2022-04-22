Win Stuff
Teenager injured, suspect at large after overnight shooting in Jones County

If anyone has information on the identity of the shooter, call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect is at large after an overnight shooting in Jones County Thursday left a teenage male with a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting took place at Lone Oaks Apartments in the Hoy community.

The sheriff’s department says three teenagers were reportedly in a passenger car when it came under gunfire by an unknown shooter in the parking lot by Lone Oaks Building K.

Over 20 rounds were shot from a handgun, according to JCSD, hitting three separate vehicles in the parking lot, including the car the teenagers were in.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the wounded teenager in an apartment. He was initially treated by a sheriff’s department tactical medic and later by an EMServ Ambulance Service medic once the scene was safe.

JCSD says the wounded teenager declined to be taken to the hospital.

JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter collected evidence at the scene and interviewed the teenagers and other residents of the apartment complex.

The shooter’s identity is still unknown, according to the sheriff’s department.

If anyone has information on the identity of the shooter, call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

