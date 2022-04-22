Win Stuff
Sunny and warm this weekend

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be clear as temperatures fall into the 60s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and warmer as highs top out into the mid 80s.

Expect more of the same on Sunday as highs top out in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next system will move in on Monday afternoon, giving us a chance of scattered t-storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

We’ll be a little cooler towards the middle of next week as highs fall back into the low 80s for Next Tuesday and Wednesday under sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

04/22 Ryan’s “Sunny” Friday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 4/21
More sunshine for your Friday and Weekend
