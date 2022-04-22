Win Stuff
Stone County School District breaks down details of nearly $20 million bond

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - In Stone County, parents are facing a big decision concerning the future of their children’s education.

The school district will soon vote on a $19,750,000 school bond, and advocates are sharing their arguments for why Stone County schools need the money.

Ramsey Sellers said he’s active in the Stone County School District for the sake of his kids.

“The oldest one is in first grade and the second one is in kindergarten next year, so moving on up and I got one on the way,” Sellers said.

As an alumnus of the school district, he said he knows the dedication staff has to students.

“The teachers have been invested. Because of that, it attributes 100% to my success in academics and athletics with the coaches and teachers that I had. It seems like they are all 100% invested in trying to see their students succeed,” Sellers said.

The school district’s superintendent Inita Owen said that the high school has run its course, and it’s better to get a new school now before development costs rise in the future.

“Our high school is 64 years old; our youngest building is 50 years old. If you average that out together, we’re looking at 57 years of average lifespan. Technically, a high school is used for 30-40 years. After 60 years it’s usually demolished or abandoned and we’re still using it. It’s time for us to invest in our students,” Owen said.

Some residents said they have concerns about their taxes increasing; however, Owen explained a new school would bring in more industry and balance it out.

“It’s an investment in our future. It is a tax increase but it’s not as bad as it could be. We hope to bring in more industry to offset that,” Owen said.

Sellers said not only will a new school help the community economically, but the youth’s future in the community as well.

“If you invest in infrastructure for better schools, for more activity for them to have after school, for more things for them to be involved in then that just only helps your community and make it a better place. I think it’s a small investment for a better future,” Sellers said.

Stone County residents will vote May 17.

