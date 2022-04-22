Progress update on new FedEx shipping facility

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction continues on the new FedEx facility in the Pine Belt.

Todd Jackson, the area development executive director, says even though the new facility is being built in Jones County, it’s a collaboration with Jones, Forrest and the Laurel-Hattiesburg Regional Airport Authority.

“With those three entities really working together with the help of ADP and the Jones County Economic Development Authority,” said Jackson. “This is the reason that our 59 Supply Chain Park has come to fruition.”

As of now, they have a building frame.

They started construction on the 40-acre property back in January.

“We are elated to have FedEx making over $20 million investment in the I59 supply chain park as you can see behind me, the construction team is making amazing progress,” said Jackson.

“We’ve had over 40 days of rain during the process of this construction project and then also a lot of supply chain issues with getting materials here and being able to keep the job moving,”

Jackson says the project is still on schedule despite the obstacles.

“The goal was to have the facility in operation in the fall so that of course they can meet all of area customers’ Christmas orders for the holiday season,” said Jackson.

