Petal Education Foundation holds 14th annual ‘Laughter & Lagniappe’ event

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Crawfish is great for eating, but it can also help fund the education of students.

The Petal Education Foundation put on the 14th annual Laughter & Lagniappe event Thursday evening at Petal High School.

This is one of the biggest fundraising events hosted by the organization each year.

A ticket to the event resulted in a plate of crawfish, free drinks and the ability to bid on the items put up for auction this year.

“We’re an organization that exists to promote education and scholarships in our community,” said Petal Education Foundation President Dustie Dunn. “We give our seniors and college-bound student scholarships to go to school, and this is a fantastic way to support them going to school and investing back in our community.”

“For the past several years we have given out somewhere between 75-80 scholarships per year,” said Petal Education Foundation Executive Director Leanhe Lightsey. “We’ve added five new scholarships this year. It’s astronomical the amount we give, about $165,000 every year to graduating students.”

By definition, lagniappe means to give something extra as a gift.

Dunn feels the event does that in multiple ways, through the comradery of the event and the scholarships to Petal’s best students.

“It’s just a fun community opportunity to spend some time together outside the normal flow of our schedules, enjoy our time and to benefit a great local organization,” said Dunn.

Due to the pandemic, The organization took a two-year break from hosting the event.

