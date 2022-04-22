Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Petal adds 24-hour dropbox for water bills

Petal Residents can drop off payments for their water bills after the office closes.
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal residents no longer have to worry about paying their bills only during open hours.

Outside of Petal City Hall, a new, bright-red dropbox has been added.

Now, residents can drop off payments for their water bills after the office closes.

Envelopes for the payment are connected to a post next to the dropbox, with instructions on how to make the payment properly.

Payments dropped in the box will be posted the following day.

Cash will not be accepted for bill payments.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The driver and a passenger received injuries from the crash and were transported to an area...
Escaped Louisiana inmate crashes off I-59 after 15-mile chase
William Ward, 41, Hattiesburg, was picked up Thursday morning on a Forrest County Justice Court...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 charges stemming from building renovation
Ellis John Peavy, a.k.a. John Ellis Peavy, 36, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday night in...
Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder
Change this caption before publishing
Disagreement over tin leads to a shooting in Perry County
Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith

Latest News

Petal Education Foundation holds 14th annual ‘Laughter & Lagniappe’ event
Petal Education Foundation holds 14th annual ‘Laughter & Lagniappe’ event
Petal adds 24-hour dropbox for water bills
Petal adds drop box for water bill
Crawfish plates and auctions help raise money for scholarships in Petal.
Petal Education Foundation holds 14th annual ‘Laughter & Lagniappe’ event
Tamara Hurst is an associate professor in the School of Social Work at the University of...
USM social work professor says cases of domestic violence under-reported