Petal adds 24-hour dropbox for water bills

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal residents no longer have to worry about paying their bills only during open hours.

Outside of Petal City Hall, a new, bright-red dropbox has been added.

Now, residents can drop off payments for their water bills after the office closes.

Envelopes for the payment are connected to a post next to the dropbox, with instructions on how to make the payment properly.

Payments dropped in the box will be posted the following day.

Cash will not be accepted for bill payments.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.