Pearl River Central High School lead teacher receives Milken Educator Award

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pearl River Central High School gym was in game-time mode.

But this pep rally was all about education and celebrating one of the best.

And it was Chayna Adams’ rock star moment.

Adams, who is PRC’s lead teacher, was given an unrestricted $25,000 Milken Educator Award.

“It’s incredible to be nationally recognized as an educator and for people to know how important education is to our students and to their full life,” she said.

But Adams is quick to recognize everyone else.

“You’re only as good as the people you surround yourself by,” she said. “And, so, I’m consistently trying to improve everything that we do, everything we do here. And everyone is so eager to learn and improve, and then our kids are amazing.”

It’s Adams’ enthusiasm that has left a big impression on student Makenna Penton.

“You know when a teacher loves you, it’s very easy to feel respected,” she said. “And it makes you a lot more eager to learn whenever you feel that the teacher has the same passion for your education as you do.”

Among those on her team: math teacher Devin DeHarde.

“She’s the go-to for anything,” she said. “That’s kind of the running joke here. Like, let’s go find Ms. Adams. I’m sure she’ll have the answers. She’s accessible, she’s easy to talk to. Everyone feels comfortable asking her for help. And, she’s just an incredible asset to the school as a whole.”

The honor, created in 1987, recognizes teaching excellence to inspire educators but also to attract future teachers.

“I hope that when these students get to see one of their favorite teachers like Chayna Adams get the Milken Educator Award that they’ll consider becoming educators themselves,” said Greg Gallagher, Milken Educator Award senior program director.

The award is being presented at more than 60 schools across the nation this school term.

More than 2,800 educators have received the Milken Educator Award since it was founded.

