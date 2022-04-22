Win Stuff
Oak Grove, USM product Kirk McCarty to make first MLB start

By Taylor Curet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove baseball coach Chris McCardle remembers a conversation he had with his freshman pitcher Kirk McCarty.

“I kinda got onto him one time, he kinda got a little upset,” McCardle said. “I told him just to shake it off ‘cause one day when you’re in the big leagues you’re going to buy me a boat.”

After watching McCarty’s baseball career travel from Southern Miss to the minor leagues, McCardle might finally be getting that boat.

“He sent me the text [Tuesday] that ‘Your boat will be ordered tomorrow.’ I kinda lost track of it cause I wasn’t really sure what he was talking about – then it hit me. That’s the greatest thing I’ve ever heard.”

McCarty received the call from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday they would be bringing him up from the Triple-A Columbus Clippers. He’s set to make his first MLB start on Saturday against the Yankees, as reported by MLB.com.

“For a kid like him who’s a hard worker, got all the characteristics of a young man who wants to succeed and all the guys who make that level have that same mentality,” McCardle said. “It’s really one of the biggest moments of my coaching career to watch him and the grind he’s put through his season, through his body and being away from his family and keep grinding. To finally get the opportunity it’s the best thing ever.”

McCarty was drafted by Cleveland in 2017 out of Southern Miss – he finished with a 10-2 record and 103 strikeouts his junior season.

In three starts with Columbus this year, McCarty posted a 0.79 earned-run-average with 12 strikeouts to five walks in 11.1 innings.

