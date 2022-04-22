Win Stuff
Oak Grove gears up for playoff baseball

By Taylor Curet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove High School is eager for another postseason run – set to host St. Martin in round one of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday.

The Warriors are hoping for a return trip to the South State championship. 13-year head coach Chris McCardle likes his mix of youth on the mound and experience in the batting order.

“It helps a lot,” said Oak Grove senior third baseman Jackson Sikes. “Last year we had a good run at it and some good leaders on the team last year. It’s just going to take a lot of heart to win it this year.”

“One of our goals to start the season, we always talk about putting a sign on the board but the first thing we want to do is secure a spot in the playoffs to give us an opportunity to do that,” McCardle said. “Overall, we have a senior group who played all last year and we know what to expect when we get to it. So when we get to this point in the season, 6A level everybody’s got a chance to win. So we gotta come out and we gotta play solid.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

