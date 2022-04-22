Win Stuff
No. 5 Jones College sweeps No. 3 Copiah-Lincoln

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - No. 5 Jones College posted an important sweep of No. 3 Copiah-Lincoln here Wednesday evening at Community Bank Park/Gwen Magee Field.

Nia Luckett (Philadelphia) had seven strikeouts and three base hits in the opener to lead the Bobcats to a 6-3 win. In game two, Kathryn Smith (Luling, La.) hit two home runs, including a walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth inning, to lift the Bobcats to a 6-5 victory.

Jones, winners of nine straight, is now 32-7 overall and is in sole possession of first place in the MACCC at 20-2. Co-Lin drops to 34-6 and is in second place in the conference at 20-4. The regular season champion hosts the MACCC Tournament May 4-7.

Also, with the win in game one, Bobcat head coach Chris Robinson is now second all-time in softball wins in the MACCC. He now has 528 victories, which surpasses former Meridian coach Robert Eakins. Former Mississippi Gulf Coast coach Kenneth Long has 618 wins.

The Bobcats travel to East Mississippi for a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday. Co-Lin hosts Northwest on Saturday.

Kirk McCarty
Oak Grove, USM product Kirk McCarty to make first MLB start
Oak Grove baseball
Oak Grove gears up for playoff baseball
Josh Sherer, PCS
Josh Sherer named PCS Athletic Director