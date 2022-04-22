Win Stuff
Men “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” to spread awareness against sexual violence(WLOX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, men strutted their stuff in heels along Biloxi beach for a good cause.

The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence hosted the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event to spread awareness against sexual assault.

Program manager Stephanie Piper said the highly anticipated event grows each year, meaning more people are getting the overall message.

“Sexual assault is happening and when men can walk a mile in her shoes, they are less likely to offend, they are more likely to speak up if they see something happening, and more likely to be more aware of events going on around them so they can say something and prevent it,” Piper said.

Jay Larocca said he came to the event for the first time to support his sister and his girlfriend.

Larocca said he took sexual violence more seriously after his sister suffered from it.

“My sister has had a lot of things happened to her that we’re not ok. I’m a really big component for supporting women’s rights and women’s right for choice, especially when it comes to consent. It’s something near and dear to my heart,” Larocca said.

As the group walked along the beach, drivers honked horns as folks held their signs against sexual assault.

Larocca said he’s proud of the turnout, especially with it being mainly men.

“That’s one of my favorite things about our generation. It’s a lot more support for women, a lot of outspoken support. Before this day in age, you wouldn’t see a lot of men walking around in heels, so it blesses my heart,” Larocca said.

Planners brought more than 40 pairs of shoes for participants, but some brought their own.

