Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

LOOK UP: Four planets can be seen in a line this month

Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will form a conjunction and be visible in the sky at the end of...
Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will form a conjunction and be visible in the sky at the end of April, NASA says.(NASA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Skywatchers have something to look forward to later this month, according to NASA.

Four planets are moving throughout April to eventually form a conjunction, the agency says.

NASA says Venus, Mars and Saturn formed a trio at the beginning of the month. Saturn appeared to move towards Mars each day.

Looking up into the sky on April 1, Mars and Saturn appear to be a couple of finger widths apart, NASA says.

Saturn then continues increasing its separation from Mars as Jupiter starts to rise in the predawn hour by mid-month.

By the last week of April, NASA says Jupiter will be high enough above the horizon an hour before the sunrise to where it can be easier to be seen.

For other exciting sights you can observe in the sky, you can visit NASA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis John Peavy, a.k.a. John Ellis Peavy, 36, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday night in...
Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder
The driver and a passenger received injuries from the crash and were transported to an area...
Escaped Louisiana inmate crashes off I-59 after 15-mile chase
William Ward, 41, Hattiesburg, was picked up Thursday morning on a Forrest County Justice Court...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 charges stemming from building renovation
Change this caption before publishing
Disagreement over tin leads to a shooting in Perry County
Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith

Latest News

Crawfish boil returning downtown
Crawfish boil returning downtown
FILE - Travelers wearing protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus...
Boston urges masks, LA County keeps mask mandate as battle brews over transit rule
kindergarten readiness
How you can prepare your child for kindergarten
A new report suggests hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented...
Report: Vaccinations could have prevented 60% of COVID deaths