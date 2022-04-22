Josh Sherer named PCS Athletic Director

Presbyterian Christian School Press Release

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Presbyterian Christian School’s Head Boys’ Basketball Coach, Josh Sherer, has been named as the new PCS Athletic Director.

Today, PCS held a spirited press conference to share the exciting news that Coach Josh Sherer has been named as the new Athletic Director of Presbyterian Christian School. Coach Sherer has twenty years of coaching under his belt, including over 400 wins (92 of which at the collegiate level). His record also includes two Regional collegiate titles in the NCCAA, one Final Four collegiate level finish in the NCCAA, four District Championships in the MAIS, and a MAIS Girls Overall Championship in 2019 at Lamar School (where he had the unique privilege to win with two of his daughters playing for him; Isabella and Addyson).

Throughout Coach Sherer’s career with the MAIS, he has served in several administrative roles in addition to coaching. He has served as a high school/middle school principal, athletic director, spiritual life director, and as director of leadership development to name a few.

Josh Sherer earned his Bachelors degree from Wesley College, his Masters in Leadership from Mid-America Christian University, a Masters of Divinity Chaplaincy from Liberty University, and the MAIS Leadership Institute through Delta State University. Coach Sherer is also a Chaplain (Major) in the MS Army National Guard and has honorably served his country through two deployments (2015-16; 2019-20). He has served for 12 years.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.