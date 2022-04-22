Investigation underway after woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Collins

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - One woman was killed during a two-vehicle accident in Collins Friday morning.

According to the Collins Police Department, the accident took place at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Rebecca Road, in front of McDonald’s, at 6:39 a.m.

CPD says an 18-wheeler collided with a black Nissan Maxima. The driver of the Nissan received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Covington County Coroner Chris Daquila has identified the victim as 56-year-old Diane Shields, of Long Beach.

No other injuries were reported, and CPD is still investigating the cause of the accident.

