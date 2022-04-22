Win Stuff
HPD looking for suspect in an ongoing identity theft investigation

Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in an ongoing identity theft investigation.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying an individual involved in an ongoing identity theft investigation.

The individual pictured below obtained a loan from a local credit union by fraudulent means. The photo below is what was used on an ID during the incident.

Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in an ongoing identity theft investigation.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

If you have any information on her identity, please contact Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

