How you can prepare your child for kindergarten

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts across the Pine Belt have been hosting kindergarten round-ups to get parents and children ready for the next school year.

Dr. Taneka Lett has been the principal at Hawkins elementary for two years. Right now, the whole Hattiesburg Public School District is getting ready for its kindergarten round-up.

“I think it’s important for parents to know that they are their child’s first teacher,” said Lett.

She says there are several ways for parents to prepare their children to start kindergarten.

One way you can start is by exposing them to educational content.

“At an early age, is really important like numbers, numbers, letters, shapes and colors,” said Lett. “All of those things are important for parents to expose your students to or their children to also vocabulary.”

She says the exposure can push your child ahead of the class.

“It improves comprehension,” said Lett. “So, exposure to vocabulary improves student comprehension. So, it will help them to be successful on any assessment, state test scores and all of that.”

Another tip that ensures their success, early exposure to a structured environment.

“Because a lot of times we get students who have never been to a school who’ve never been to daycare,” said Lett. “And, so, when they come in, it’s a whole new world for them. And sometimes it can be a bit of a culture shock for the student and the teacher.”

Lett says this will make a big difference in how your child adapts to the classroom setting and being around other children.

“Enrolling your students in maybe summer camp or taking them to the library so they are familiar with the appropriate behaviors of school-aged students,” said Lett.

