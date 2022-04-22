Hattiesburg Zoo plans to celebrate Earth Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is excited to celebrate Earth Day this weekend!

Their celebration will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Guests can go and expect to get a lot of information about earth and wildfire.

Demetric Kelly, director of guest services, says they want to do their part and educate the public.

“One of our main goals here at the Hattiesburg Zoo is to promote conservation efforts, teach about wildlife, and educate our guests on the conversation of species of the different species here at the Hattiesburg Zoo,” said Kelly.

The zoo residents will also have a part in the day. There will be special works of art done by the tiger, jaguar, and giraffes.

Original Works of Art by Hattiesburg Zoo’s Tiger, Jaguar and Giraffe on Sale this Saturday During Earth Day Festivities (Hattiesburg Zoo)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.