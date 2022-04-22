Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Gov. Reeves signs ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, vaccine passports in Miss.

Gov. Tate Reeves today announced the signing of House Bill 1509.
Gov. Tate Reeves today announced the signing of House Bill 1509.(Source: Office of Governor Tate Reeves)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill that will prevent public institutions and agencies from discriminating based on COVID-19 vaccination status.

According to the governor’s office, the law will stop employers from rejecting applicants based on their vaccination status. They will also not be able to discriminate against their employee, in terms of compensation and other benefits, based on their vaccination status.

The law will ensure that students will not have to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to attend any college and university in Mississippi.

The governor’s office said the law will also make it illegal to require children to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending a school, kindergarten or other facilities for children instruction, public or private.

Additionally, the bill ensures employees who have a sincerely held religious objection to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to receive one.

”Throughout the pandemic, I’ve encouraged Mississippians to consult with their doctor, study the facts, and decide what’s best for them and their families,” said Reeves. “I’ve made clear that government shouldn’t be in the business of forcing Americans to choose between the COVID-19 vaccine and putting food on their tables, sending their kids to school, or visiting a small business. I’m proud to sign this legislation which protects Mississippians’ medical and religious freedoms.”

The bill does include some exceptions for medical entities.

The legislative ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates extends to state agencies, public officials, state institutions of higher learning, public community or junior colleges and county, municipalities and other political subdivisions.

The governor’s office said while some states have required vaccination passports, this legislation will ban vaccination passports in Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The driver and a passenger received injuries from the crash and were transported to an area...
Escaped Louisiana inmate crashes off I-59 after 15-mile chase
William Ward, 41, Hattiesburg, was picked up Thursday morning on a Forrest County Justice Court...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 charges stemming from building renovation
Kayla Cooper, 22, was murdered on Easter Sunday, leaving behind three children under the age of...
Family grieving loss of young Wiggins mother killed on Easter Sunday
Change this caption before publishing
Disagreement over tin leads to a shooting in Perry County
MDHS Executive Director, Bob Anderson says New and Davis are not included in the first round of...
Nancy and Zach New plead guilty to federal charges in private school scheme

Latest News

According to the Collins Police Department, the accident took place at the intersection of U.S....
Investigation underway after woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Collins
During a brief ceremony, prayers of thanks were offered for organ, eye and tissue donors.
FGH, MORA celebrate National Donate Life Month
Amy Ellis (from left), Cancer Control Strategic Partnerships manager; Shannon Vega, director of...
FGH Cancer Center receives transportation grant
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say