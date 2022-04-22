FGH Cancer Center receives transportation grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cancer patients undergoing treatment frequently require assistance getting to and from facilities, often facing a financial and logistical burden.

That’s why the American Cancer Society has awarded a $15,000 Patient Transportation Grant to the Forrest General Cancer Center.

These funds will be used to address access-to-care needs of cancer patients in the Pine Belt.

“Disparities predominantly arise from inequities in work, wealth, income, education, housing and overall standard of living, as well as social barriers to high-quality cancer prevention, early detection and treatment services,” said Amy Ellis, FGH’s Cancer Control Strategic Partnerships manager.

An estimated 18,250 Mississippi residents will learn they have cancer this year and getting to their scheduled treatment may be one of their greatest roadblocks.

“ACS collaborates with community health partners to reach individuals in areas with higher burdens of cancer with little to no access to transportation because even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there,” Ellis said.

To help patients get the critical care they need, American Cancer Society’s TPGs are awarded at a local level to health systems, treatment centers and community organizations.

These grants are available in select communities through an application process and focus on addressing unmet needs of cancer patients, particularly vulnerable populations experiencing an unequal burden of cancer.

“Our cancer patients are faced with a cancer diagnosis, then told they have to travel to receive many cancer treatments,” said Ramona Martin, Cancer Center navigator. “With the rising cost of gas, we feel that the best use of these grant funds is through gas card assistance.

“Patients have to apply for the funds and qualify. We are so thankful to have assistance from the American Cancer Society to help our Pine Belt cancer patients receive lifesaving treatments.”

Some patients don’t have access to transportation at all, or are too fatigued or sick to drive themselves, said Kecia Jones, Cancer Center manager. “Access to care is a big problem in our country with low income, and those living in rural communities suffering the most from disparities.

“Transportation programs are vital for these patients to get the treatments they need and deserve.”

For additional information about the American Cancer Society, call 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

For more information about the Forrest General Cancer Center, visit forrestgeneral.com/cancer.

