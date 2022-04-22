FGH, MORA celebrate National Donate Life Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff and physicians at Forrest General Hospital gathered with the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency Friday to honor organ donors and transplant recipients.

They raised a “Donate Life” flag at the front entrance of FGH to recognize both National Donate Life Month (April) and Blue & Green Day (April 22).

During a brief ceremony, prayers of thanks were offered for organ, eye and tissue donors.

Brooke Miley Lillie, a two-time transplant recipient and registered nurse, also spoke during the event.

The national Donate Life celebration was first held in 2003.

