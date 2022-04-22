FGH, MORA celebrate National Donate Life Month
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff and physicians at Forrest General Hospital gathered with the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency Friday to honor organ donors and transplant recipients.
They raised a “Donate Life” flag at the front entrance of FGH to recognize both National Donate Life Month (April) and Blue & Green Day (April 22).
During a brief ceremony, prayers of thanks were offered for organ, eye and tissue donors.
Brooke Miley Lillie, a two-time transplant recipient and registered nurse, also spoke during the event.
The national Donate Life celebration was first held in 2003.
