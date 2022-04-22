Win Stuff
Convicted felon arrested on weapon, drug charges

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a short chase Thursday evening, a 27-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on charges ranging from weapon possession, drug trafficking and felony eluding by Hattiesburg police officers.

Lakendra Campbell was stopped at Milton Barnes Avenue and Arledge Street around 6:30 p.m. when he drove off from officers. He fled down to Roby Street, where he exited the vehicle and attempted to get away.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a stolen weapon
  • Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
  • Trafficking of a controlled substance (ecstasy);
  • Possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine)
  • Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute with an enhancement for possession of a firearm at the time of arrest
  • Felony eluding.

Officers seized 64 doses of ecstasy, 24 units of amphetamine, 28 1/2 grams of marijuana and two handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of Lamar County.

Campbell was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

