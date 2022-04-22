Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

City of Laurel held a job fair for those seeking employment with the city

There will be a Civil Service Exam on May 7th for those interested in applying for jobs in the...
There will be a Civil Service Exam on May 7th for those interested in applying for jobs in the police and fire departments.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is looking to fill vacancies across its departments and Thursday’s job fair at the city’s Train Depot was a step in doing just that.

Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown said events like these are helpful and the city plans to hold more in the future.

“People can come out and get a chance to meet us, instead of reading a newspaper or a bulletin board,” Brown said.

Representatives from each municipal department met with applicants who were looking to apply for positions with the city.

The job fair also offered the opportunity for both employer and potential employees to meet face-to-face to discuss employment opportunities.

“It helps when you can see a person’s face and interact with them,” Brown said.

There will be a Civil Service Exam on May 7 for those interested in applying for jobs with the police or fire departments.

Applications can be picked up in Room 302 at Laurel City Hall during regular business hours.

For more information: www.laurelms.com/departments/human-resources/jobs/

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ellis John Peavy, a.k.a. John Ellis Peavy, 36, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday night in...
Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder
The driver and a passenger received injuries from the crash and were transported to an area...
Escaped Louisiana inmate crashes off I-59 after 15-mile chase
William Ward, 41, Hattiesburg, was picked up Thursday morning on a Forrest County Justice Court...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 charges stemming from building renovation
Change this caption before publishing
Disagreement over tin leads to a shooting in Perry County
Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith

Latest News

Crawfish boil returning downtown
Crawfish boil returning downtown
kindergarten readiness
How you can prepare your child for kindergarten
BroFest hosts autism walk
Walking for a cause with Brofest
Laurel looking to fill jobs
Laurel looking to fill jobs