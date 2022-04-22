City of Laurel held a job fair for those seeking employment with the city

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is looking to fill vacancies across its departments and Thursday’s job fair at the city’s Train Depot was a step in doing just that.

Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown said events like these are helpful and the city plans to hold more in the future.

“People can come out and get a chance to meet us, instead of reading a newspaper or a bulletin board,” Brown said.

Representatives from each municipal department met with applicants who were looking to apply for positions with the city.

The job fair also offered the opportunity for both employer and potential employees to meet face-to-face to discuss employment opportunities.

“It helps when you can see a person’s face and interact with them,” Brown said.

There will be a Civil Service Exam on May 7 for those interested in applying for jobs with the police or fire departments.

Applications can be picked up in Room 302 at Laurel City Hall during regular business hours.

For more information: www.laurelms.com/departments/human-resources/jobs/

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.