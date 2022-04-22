23rd Downtown Crawfish Jam to be held Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a cancellation in 2020 and a scaled back version in 2021, Hattiesburg’s Downtown Crawfish Jam is returning full force on Saturday.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. at Walthall Park for the 23rd annual event.

Tickets are $50 for 21 and over and $40 for juniors. Children 12 and under will get in free.

Those ducats will get you all-you-can-eat crawfish, lots of age-appropriate beverages, hamburgers and hot dogs and plenty of live music from four different bands.

It’s a fundraiser for the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood Association.

“It’s (at) the old Walthall School in the middle of the historic neighborhood,” said Andrea Saffle, event co-chair. “And the park belongs to the neighborhood, that’s why we do this, it’s a fundraiser for the neighborhood. This is our one major fundraiser that we do each year and the money that we raise from this helps us offset the cost of maintaining our community center and the park.”

You can get tickets at T-Bone Records, Signs First, or online at www.dcjhburg.com.

The event will wrap up at 5:30 p.m.

